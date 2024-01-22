Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $54.89 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

