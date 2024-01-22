Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 100.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.