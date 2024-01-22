Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.40 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.40 or 0.00023107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $106.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00026991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,759,751 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

