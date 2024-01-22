CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Up 3.2 %

CSGP stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

