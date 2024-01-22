Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $289,650.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $289,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,840,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,113. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

