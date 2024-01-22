Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 927,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

