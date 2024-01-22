Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

NYSE:CCI opened at $107.97 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.