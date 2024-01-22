Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport Stock Up 1.3 %

CYRX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $707.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

