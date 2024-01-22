Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cryoport Stock Up 1.3 %
CYRX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $707.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.