CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,427. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

