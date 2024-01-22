Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 6.7%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 190,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 262,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGEM

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,830 shares of company stock valued at $101,431. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.