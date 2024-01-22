Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.38.

CMI stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.48. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

