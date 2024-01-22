CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $265.00 at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.17.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.