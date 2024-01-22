Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $103.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.3 %

CYTK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 279,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,678 shares of company stock worth $4,511,622. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.