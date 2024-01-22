Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 240,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 266.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

