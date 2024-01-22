Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $802.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $801.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $774.70. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $826.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

