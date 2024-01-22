Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

CTSH stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

