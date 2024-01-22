Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

PayPal Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.