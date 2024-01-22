Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $202.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

