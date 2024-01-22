Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NVR by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,207.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,696.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,291.35. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,900.99 and a one year high of $7,267.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.