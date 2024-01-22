Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $581.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.93 and a 52 week high of $593.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.