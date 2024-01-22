Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,764 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $212.03 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.