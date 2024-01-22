Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 78,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $231.84. 1,088,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,826. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day moving average of $231.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

