Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) is Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s 2nd Largest Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 24.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.68 on Monday, reaching $745.57. 26,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,217. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $755.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $679.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

