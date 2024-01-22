Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

DE stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.83. The company had a trading volume of 622,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,515. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.14.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

