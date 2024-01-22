Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.96. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 115,585 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

