Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 142,216 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142,216 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital comprises approximately 0.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 408,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,930. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 18.86%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

