Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

