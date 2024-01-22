Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,942,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271,500. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

