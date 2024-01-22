Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,365. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

