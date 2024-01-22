DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.66 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

