Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $472.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.69.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.36. 484,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.