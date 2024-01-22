Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.