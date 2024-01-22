Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,299 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 21.6% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $29.38. 357,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.