Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Raised by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.