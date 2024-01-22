Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Increased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. 45,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

