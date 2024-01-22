Domenic Lococo Sells 4,503 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Domenic Lococo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $15,852.00.

Progress Software Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $59.30. 542,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,532. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

