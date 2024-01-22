DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.32.

NYSE DV opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,989 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

