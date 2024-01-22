Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.14. 1,086,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,334. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.