Dover Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dover Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 206,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 200,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

