Dover Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,941. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

