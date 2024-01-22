Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

