Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.