Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

