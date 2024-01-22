DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of DD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. 855,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

