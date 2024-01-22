Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.06

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.06 and last traded at $207.99, with a volume of 10535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.