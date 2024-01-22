easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 540 ($6.87) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on easyJet

easyJet Stock Down 0.8 %

easyJet Company Profile

Shares of ESYJY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

(Get Free Report

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.