easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 540 ($6.87) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
