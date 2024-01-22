Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,728 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.31. 199,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,100. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

