eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH opened at $6.00 on Thursday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,352,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 215,658 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

