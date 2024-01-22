Elastos (ELA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.31 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00008098 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $70.31 million and $958,426.72 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,412,695 coins and its circulating supply is 21,730,689 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

