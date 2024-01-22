Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $626.84. 705,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.00. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

